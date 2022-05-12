Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 27.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 71,827 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 69.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 39,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,271.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,032.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 172,884 shares of company stock valued at $7,338,094 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $60.33.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 125.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

