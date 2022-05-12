Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.7% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

AAPL stock opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

