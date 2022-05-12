Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Potbelly alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.37. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Potbelly by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Potbelly by 316.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Potbelly by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.