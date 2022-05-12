ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Greif by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $636,253.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GEF opened at $58.51 on Thursday. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

