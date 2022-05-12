ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after buying an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,344,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,845,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $11,562,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $12.54 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.76.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.