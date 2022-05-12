ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 225.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of CSTM opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.99. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

