ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 11,189 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PDM. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $183,525. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDM opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 210.00%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.