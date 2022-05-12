ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,176 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $98,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,853,000 after purchasing an additional 61,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,065,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,509,000 after purchasing an additional 75,180 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

