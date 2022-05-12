ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 20,036 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 396,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -86.73 and a beta of 1.57. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

