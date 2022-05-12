ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 170.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 47.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 166.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.80.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 28,897 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.37, for a total value of $17,580,067.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,090,732 shares in the company, valued at $663,568,626.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CACC opened at $568.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $544.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 39.04. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $381.93 and a 1 year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $14.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.30 by $1.64. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

