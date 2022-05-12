ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,181,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,504,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in E2open Parent by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,145,000 after buying an additional 7,145,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in E2open Parent by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,960,000 after buying an additional 6,599,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in E2open Parent by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,862,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,249,000 after buying an additional 2,352,728 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas bought 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $104,499.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,383.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarett Janik bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $41,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 83,270 shares in the company, valued at $693,639.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETWO stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETWO. Bank of America raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

