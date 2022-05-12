ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,020,000 after acquiring an additional 44,330 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

NYSE GDOT opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. Green Dot had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

