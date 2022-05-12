ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $1,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,837,115 shares in the company, valued at $221,619,001.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JELD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.16. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.02.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

