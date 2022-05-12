ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,207,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45,008 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Renasant by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $45.40.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

