ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.31. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $36.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 195.88%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

