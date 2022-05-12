ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 20.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKYW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.74. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $735.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. SkyWest’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.