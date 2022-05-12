ProShare Advisors LLC Has $485,000 Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crane by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crane by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crane by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

CR stock opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.77. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

