ProShare Advisors LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after buying an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,922,000 after buying an additional 105,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $127.90 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.94 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,248 shares of company stock worth $3,331,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

