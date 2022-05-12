ProShare Advisors LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SKT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKT stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 363.65%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.