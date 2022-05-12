ProShare Advisors LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,626,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,654,000 after purchasing an additional 114,224 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Vontier by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,207,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,560,000 after purchasing an additional 377,262 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of Vontier by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,072,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,415,000 after purchasing an additional 558,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,849,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 240,583 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 166.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

