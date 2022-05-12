ProShare Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPER. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xperi by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Xperi by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Xperi by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,026.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.74%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

