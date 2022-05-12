ProShare Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,580 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. The company had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.78%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

