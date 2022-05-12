ProShare Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $6,732,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

ManTech International stock opened at $81.98 on Thursday. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.74.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

