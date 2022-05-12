ProShare Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CareDx by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CareDx by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CareDx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CareDx by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $121,768.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $328,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,041 shares of company stock worth $1,965,491. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

