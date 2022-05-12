ProShare Advisors LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $87.24.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

