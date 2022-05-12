ProShare Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,846 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLGT stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.