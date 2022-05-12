ProShare Advisors LLC Has $530,000 Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 23,682 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $226,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,102,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

