ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,519 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,453,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,464,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,612,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.87%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

