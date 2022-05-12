ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,813,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Xerox by 316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,169,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 888,651 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,337,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,988,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of XRX opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 783,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $13,459,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,992,041.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,346,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $22,837,030.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,461,414 shares in the company, valued at $567,505,581.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

