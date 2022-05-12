ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $467.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.92. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 113.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.