ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Park National by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Park National by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park National by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Park National by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Park National by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $117.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.78. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

