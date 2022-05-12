ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $487,000 in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 501.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after buying an additional 475,590 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after buying an additional 375,419 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after buying an additional 325,616 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,336,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,945,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.