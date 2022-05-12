ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $500,000 in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,380,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 604.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 23.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 214,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

NASDAQ INBX opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,130.80% and a negative return on equity of 176.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on INBX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Inhibrx Profile (Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.