ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $500,000 in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,380,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 604.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 23.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 214,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ INBX opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $47.90.
Several analysts recently commented on INBX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
