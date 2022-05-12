ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 21,246 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 22.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Nikola by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

Nikola Profile (Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.