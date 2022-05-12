ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $10,132,000.

FCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $165.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.14. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.50 and a 12 month high of $170.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

