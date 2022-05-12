ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 208.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after acquiring an additional 524,783 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 33,001 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $6.43 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $313.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.77.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

C4 Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.