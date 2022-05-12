ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 10.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHRT stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $28.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 619,937 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,997,682.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,027,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,840,310.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 17,342 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,188.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,349,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,562,748.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,254,632 shares of company stock valued at $64,000,933 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

