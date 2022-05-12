ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,892,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $241.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.45. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 23.31%.

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,955.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

