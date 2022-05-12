ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 19,898 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,898 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 46,868 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTR opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $668.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

