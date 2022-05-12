ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $583,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 90,375.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,571,000.

Get ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:OILK opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.