Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Position Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 702,011 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Provention Bio by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 219,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Provention Bio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 99,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Provention Bio by 1,007.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 70,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVB opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $237.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.74.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

