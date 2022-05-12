Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 9.8% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 8.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 104,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

