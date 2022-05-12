Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 108,210 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 167.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Hershey worth $33,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

Shares of HSY opened at $224.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.75 and a 200 day moving average of $199.97. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.10 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The firm has a market cap of $341.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,164,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

