Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 152,169 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 11,925.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,169 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Advance Auto Parts worth $36,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

NYSE:AAP opened at $201.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.18 and its 200-day moving average is $223.02. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

