Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 1,731 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,272.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,582.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,740.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

