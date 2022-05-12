Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 227,519 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 162.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227,519 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $36,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

