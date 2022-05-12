Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 325,845 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 750.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,845 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.20% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $32,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $68.94 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

