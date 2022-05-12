Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 33,353 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 250.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $42,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after acquiring an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $93,657,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 155.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,583,000 after purchasing an additional 81,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 629,000.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 62,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $600.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $699.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $811.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $595.83 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

