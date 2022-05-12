Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 515.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 285,609 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.18% of Garmin worth $46,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Garmin by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN opened at $97.95 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $97.62 and a one year high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.35.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.