Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 208,731 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,731 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $34,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 652,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average is $93.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $82.96 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

